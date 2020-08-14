COVID-19 sidelines 165th Redford Picnic

GABE DICKENS/P-R FILE PHOTOMason Snider, 6, of Cadyville reels in his catch at the 156th-annual Redford Picnic Sunday afternoon on Church of the Assumption grounds in August 2011. The 2020 picnic would have marked the 165th holding of the fundraiser event. The picnic is typically jam packed with activities from games to items for sale such as house wares and back-to-school clothing for frugal shoppers.