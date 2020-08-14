COVID-19 sidelines 165th Redford Picnic

REDFORD – Redford Picnic. Sunday. Not happening.
It's a no-go collateral damage in the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.
SOLE FUNDRAISER
“To begin with, we contacted the Health Department and the rules and regulations that we would have to do would be more than we could handle,” Pat Siskavich, secretary of the Church of the Assumption, said.
“It helps pay our fuel bill and insurances. It was a big fundraiser. We would gross like between $40,000 and $45,000 for that one day. We do raffles and things like that we start for. It was a good fundraiser for our church and actually the only fundraiser that we do."
The church is still selling raffle tickets.
“We mailed them out in June, and then we ask them to return to church on Sunday, put it in the collection basket or else they can mail them back or just drop them off when the office is open,” she said.
“This would have been the 165th Redford Picnic. We are asking for donations. We do have our savings account. Hopefully, we won't have to hit into it. If we do, we do. We did a capital campaign, which raised money. That was through the Diocese (of Ogdensburg). We didn't do it on our own.”
MEET-UP
The annual event was jam packed with activities from games to items for sale such as house wares and back-to-school clothing for frugal shoppers.
“People come, unbelievably, from where they come from,” she said.
“They know that everybody is going to come, and they meet family members and old friends. It's like a community get-together, almost like a family reunion, but it's a community thing.”
The church's iconic merry-go-round will remain idle this year.
“The week before they clean it up and run it to make sure it's going,” she said.
“We service it every year. That has been forever also.”
UNPRECEDENTED TIMES
Siskavich predicts many tears will be shed on Sunday.
“They're going to cry,” she said.
“They're going to cry. It's going to be very depressing. I think the only other time that we didn't have it, which of course I don't remember, but I think it was during World War II. There was one year they couldn't have it because of the war.
“But this is only the second time that's it ever happened where we had to cancel it. I never thought I would see days like this. I really didn't.”
Donations can be made to: The Church of the Assumption, 78 Clinton St., Redford, NY 12978,
