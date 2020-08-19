COVID-19 outbreak: 24 new cases among Essex Center residents

ELIZABETHTOWN — An additional 24 residents at Essex Center nursing facility have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the largest outbreak of the virus in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin county area.
The Essex County Health Department revealed the news of the additional two dozen cases Wednesday night, a day after the Monday death of an Essex Center resident - the county's first coronavirus-related fatality - was reported.
Two other residents are hospitalized.
Reached by The Press-Republican, Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers said contact tracing was under way to identify how the spread had occurred.
She said all Essex Center staff have tested negative, but will be tested again.
DAILY CALLS
The county Health Department is working with the state Department of Health and its Bureau of Healthcare-Associated Infections, Beers said.
"We've been on daily calls. Essex Center has been compliant and working with us hand-in-hand."
The Press-Republican previously reported that all residents were tested Monday. Beers said the results came back Wednesday.
Aside from testing, Beers said the Essex Center was undergoing all infectious disease protocols, including the use of more aggressive personal protective equipment (PPE), offering fit tests of N-95 masks and isolation of residents.
She did not know if any of the new positive case-patients were symptomatic, but added that those individuals will be assessed.
Centers for Health Care of New York City owns and operates Essex Center, a 100-bed facility formerly known as Horace Nye Nursing Home.
Centers for Health Care spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz said the 24 new cases are in quarantine in a special section of the facility.
“Essex Center in Elizabethtown is confirming 24 positive COVID-19 cases as of this evening,” he said by email.
"The facility has developed a COVID-19 only section of the building as a means to control the virus with dedicated frontline health in full PPE.
"In addition to following all state DOH and CDC guidelines, diligent screening continues to be for all at the front door. The facility is also working with all family to answer all questions.“
The county Public Health Department previously said the person who died Monday was not in isolation outside of Essex Center before their death, but had been admitted for emergency medical reasons.
VALUE STAFF
Beers thinks it is important to rally behind and support Essex Center staff members.
"I value any staff that works in a nursing home. Those are essential employees, frontline people that, day in and day out, show up.
"I don’t want to lose sight that they are filling a critical need and taking care of our most valued and most vulnerable people."
She urged the community keep nursing home staff, residents and family members who cannot see their loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.
"I have grave concerns, but I’m hoping, really, and praying for the very best outcome."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.