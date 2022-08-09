PLATTSBURGH — The tri-county area is steadily seeing a decline in COVID-19 numbers.
Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties also remain at a “low” level for community spread, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
From July 31 to Aug. 6, Clinton County Health Department reported 108 new cases; all of which were lab-processed cases only.
Franklin County Public Health reported 89 new cases from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8 — a decrease of 37 from the prior seven-day period. FCHD’s case total includes at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents.
There are no weekly numbers from the Essex County Health Department, because they transitioned to a monthly update in July.
Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s (SRMT) COVID-19 Response Team reported 30 new cases from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7; 13 of those cases remained active Tuesday.
STATEWIDE
From Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, there were 58 new COVID-19 related deaths reported to the state.
“As we continue to prepare for potential COVID-19 surges this fall, New Yorkers must also make their own preparations and take advantage of the tools and resources at our disposal to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy,” Gov. Hochul said in a news release.
“I encourage New Yorkers who are not up to date on their vaccine and booster doses to get caught up immediately. Test early and frequently, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment.”
TESTING, VACCINES
