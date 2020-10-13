As provided by county health departments:
*As of Friday, Oct. 9
** As of Monday, Oct. 12
CLINTON COUNTY*
18 active cases
179 lab-confirmed positive cases
158 lab-confirmed cases recovered
117 suspect cases
117 suspect cases recovered
38,426 number of tests administered
5 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY*
7 active cases
215 positive lab-tested cases
20,786 number of tests administered
16 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY**
1 active case
62 lab-tested positive cases
103 suspect cases
41 in isolation or quarantine
24,773 tests returned negative
0 deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.