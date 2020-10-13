As provided by county health departments:

*As of Friday, Oct. 9

** As of Monday, Oct. 12

CLINTON COUNTY*

18 active cases

179 lab-confirmed positive cases

158 lab-confirmed cases recovered

117 suspect cases

117 suspect cases recovered

38,426 number of tests administered

5 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY*

7 active cases

215 positive lab-tested cases

20,786 number of tests administered

16 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY**

1 active case

62 lab-tested positive cases

103 suspect cases

41 in isolation or quarantine

24,773 tests returned negative

0 deaths

