As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

34 active cases

274 lab-confirmed positive cases

236 lab-confirmed cases recovered

120 suspect cases

119 suspect cases recovered

48,451 number of tests administered

5 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

4 active cases

242 positive lab-tested cases

26,188 number of tests administered

16 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

13 active case

88 lab-tested positive cases

104 suspect cases

221 in isolation or quarantine

0 deaths

