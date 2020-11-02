As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
34 active cases
274 lab-confirmed positive cases
236 lab-confirmed cases recovered
120 suspect cases
119 suspect cases recovered
48,451 number of tests administered
5 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
4 active cases
242 positive lab-tested cases
26,188 number of tests administered
16 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
13 active case
88 lab-tested positive cases
104 suspect cases
221 in isolation or quarantine
0 deaths
