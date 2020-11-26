As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
51 active cases
482 lab-confirmed positive cases
428 lab-confirmed cases recovered
122 suspect cases
120 suspect cases recovered
61,004 number of tests administered
5 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
43 active cases
318 positive lab-tested cases
32,494 number of tests administered
16 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
54 active case
236 lab-tested positive cases
118 suspect cases
294 in isolation or quarantine
6 deaths
