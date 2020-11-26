As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

51 active cases

482 lab-confirmed positive cases

428 lab-confirmed cases recovered

122 suspect cases

120 suspect cases recovered

61,004 number of tests administered

5 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

43 active cases

318 positive lab-tested cases

32,494 number of tests administered

16 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

54 active case

236 lab-tested positive cases

118 suspect cases

294 in isolation or quarantine

6 deaths

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you