As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
59 active cases
478 lab-confirmed positive cases
415 lab-confirmed cases recovered
120 suspect cases
119 suspect cases recovered
60,624 number of tests administered
5 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
32 active case
306 positive lab-tested cases
32,270 number of tests administered
16 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
52 active case
235 lab-tested positive cases
114 suspect cases
379 in isolation or quarantine
4 deaths
