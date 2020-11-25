As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

59 active cases

478 lab-confirmed positive cases

415 lab-confirmed cases recovered

120 suspect cases

119 suspect cases recovered

60,624 number of tests administered

5 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

32 active case

306 positive lab-tested cases

32,270 number of tests administered

16 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

52 active case

235 lab-tested positive cases

114 suspect cases

379 in isolation or quarantine

4 deaths

