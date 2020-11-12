As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

53 active cases

321 lab-confirmed positive cases

264 lab-confirmed cases recovered

120 suspect cases

119 suspect cases recovered

52,582 number of tests administered

5 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

11 active cases

256 positive lab-tested cases

28,212 number of tests administered

16 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

50 active cases

146 lab-tested positive cases

111 suspect cases

32,637 tests returned negative

2 deaths

