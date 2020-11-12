As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
53 active cases
321 lab-confirmed positive cases
264 lab-confirmed cases recovered
120 suspect cases
119 suspect cases recovered
52,582 number of tests administered
5 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
11 active cases
256 positive lab-tested cases
28,212 number of tests administered
16 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
50 active cases
146 lab-tested positive cases
111 suspect cases
32,637 tests returned negative
2 deaths
