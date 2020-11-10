As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
42 active cases
310 lab-confirmed positive cases
264 lab-confirmed cases recovered
120 suspect cases
119 suspect cases recovered
52,269 number of tests administered
5 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
12 active cases
253 positive lab-tested cases
27,871 number of tests administered
16 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
48 active case
123 lab-tested positive cases
109 suspect cases
N/A in isolation or quarantine
1 death
