As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

42 active cases

310 lab-confirmed positive cases

264 lab-confirmed cases recovered

120 suspect cases

119 suspect cases recovered

52,269 number of tests administered

5 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

12 active cases

253 positive lab-tested cases

27,871 number of tests administered

16 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

48 active case

123 lab-tested positive cases

109 suspect cases

N/A in isolation or quarantine

1 death

