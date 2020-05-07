As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
75 lab-confirmed positive cases
58 lab-confirmed cases recovered
38 suspect cases
37 suspect cases recovered
912 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
33 positive lab-tested cases
16 suspect cases
471 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
14 lab-tested positive cases
90 suspect cases
51 in isolation or quarantine
477 tests returned negative
0 deaths
