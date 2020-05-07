As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

75 lab-confirmed positive cases

58 lab-confirmed cases recovered

38 suspect cases

37 suspect cases recovered

912 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

33 positive lab-tested cases

16 suspect cases

471 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

14 lab-tested positive cases

90 suspect cases

51 in isolation or quarantine

477 tests returned negative

0 deaths

Tags

Recommended for you