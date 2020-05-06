As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

73 lab-confirmed positive cases

56 lab-confirmed cases recovered

39 suspect cases

38 suspect cases recovered

885 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

32 positive lab-tested cases

16 suspect cases

38 patients recovered

441 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

14 lab-tested positive cases

90 suspect cases

51 in isolation or quarantine

477 tests returned negative

0 deaths

Tags

Recommended for you