As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
73 lab-confirmed positive cases
56 lab-confirmed cases recovered
39 suspect cases
38 suspect cases recovered
885 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
32 positive lab-tested cases
16 suspect cases
38 patients recovered
441 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
14 lab-tested positive cases
90 suspect cases
51 in isolation or quarantine
477 tests returned negative
0 deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.