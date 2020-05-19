As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
96 lab-confirmed positive cases
75 lab-confirmed cases recovered
55 suspect cases
52 suspect cases recovered
1,722 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
35 positive lab-tested cases
16 suspect cases
1,476 tests administered
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
15 lab-tested positive cases
93 suspect cases
47 in isolation or quarantine
1,099 tests returned negative
0 deaths
