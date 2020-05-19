As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

96 lab-confirmed positive cases

75 lab-confirmed cases recovered

55 suspect cases

52 suspect cases recovered

1,722 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

35 positive lab-tested cases

16 suspect cases

1,476 tests administered

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

15 lab-tested positive cases

93 suspect cases

47 in isolation or quarantine

1,099 tests returned negative

0 deaths

Tags

Recommended for you