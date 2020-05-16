As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
88 lab-confirmed positive cases
74 lab-confirmed cases recovered
47 suspect cases
44 suspect cases recovered
1,358 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
33 positive lab-tested cases
16 suspect cases
1,135 number of tests administered
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
15 lab-tested positive cases
93 suspect cases
47 in isolation or quarantine
1,114 tests administered
0 deaths
