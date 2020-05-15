As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
83 lab-confirmed positive cases
74 lab-confirmed cases recovered
42 suspect cases
39 suspect cases recovered
1,235 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
33 positive lab-tested cases
16 suspect cases
978 tests administered
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
15 lab-tested positive cases
93 suspect cases
53 in isolation or quarantine
1,047 tests administered
0 deaths
