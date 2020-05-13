As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
79 lab-confirmed positive cases
69 lab-confirmed cases recovered
42 suspect cases
39 suspect cases recovered
1,144 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
33 positive lab-tested cases
16 suspect cases
43 people have recovered
834 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
15 lab-tested positive cases
93 suspect cases
59 in isolation or quarantine
931 tests returned negative
0 deaths
