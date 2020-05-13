As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

79 lab-confirmed positive cases

69 lab-confirmed cases recovered

42 suspect cases

39 suspect cases recovered

1,144 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

33 positive lab-tested cases

16 suspect cases

43 people have recovered

834 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

15 lab-tested positive cases

93 suspect cases

59 in isolation or quarantine

931 tests returned negative

0 deaths

