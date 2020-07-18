As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
4 active cases
121 lab-confirmed positive cases
114 lab-confirmed cases recovered
112 suspect cases
111 suspect cases recovered
14,923 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
54 positive lab-tested cases
16 suspect cases
8,110 number of tests administered
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
2 active cases
32 lab-tested positive cases
101 suspect cases
91 in isolation or quarantine
11,961 tests returned negative
0 deaths
