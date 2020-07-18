As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

4 active cases

121 lab-confirmed positive cases

114 lab-confirmed cases recovered

112 suspect cases

111 suspect cases recovered

14,923 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

54 positive lab-tested cases

16 suspect cases

8,110 number of tests administered

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

2 active cases

32 lab-tested positive cases

101 suspect cases

91 in isolation or quarantine

11,961 tests returned negative

0 deaths

Tags

Recommended for you