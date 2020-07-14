As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
8 active cases
118 lab-confirmed positive cases
107 lab-confirmed cases recovered
110 suspect cases
109 suspect cases recovered
13,989 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
53 positive lab-tested cases
16 suspect cases
7,853 number of tests administered
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
3 active cases
30 lab-tested positive cases
100 suspect cases
79 in isolation or quarantine
11,527 tests returned negative
0 deaths
