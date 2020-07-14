As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

8 active cases

118 lab-confirmed positive cases

107 lab-confirmed cases recovered

110 suspect cases

109 suspect cases recovered

13,989 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

53 positive lab-tested cases

16 suspect cases

7,853 number of tests administered

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

3 active cases

30 lab-tested positive cases

100 suspect cases

79 in isolation or quarantine

11,527 tests returned negative

0 deaths

Tags

Recommended for you