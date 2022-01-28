Due to adjustments in how county health departments are collecting and reporting COVID-19 data, we will be shifting to publishing this data twice a week: Tuesdays and Fridays.
The Tuesday update will contain the latest data from over the weekend, while the Friday update will summarize the new cases and deaths from throughout the week.
CLINTON COUNTY
435 new cases (lab-processed results only)
70 total deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
262 new cases (includes at-home results)
58 total deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
254 new cases (includes at-home results)
359 active total (as of Monday)
39 deaths (per NYS Dept. of Health)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.