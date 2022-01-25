Due to adjustments in how county health departments are collecting and reporting COVID-19 data, we will be shifting to publishing this data twice a week: Tuesdays and Fridays.
The Tuesday update will contain the latest data from over the weekend, while the Friday update will summarize the new cases and deaths from throughout the week.
CLINTON COUNTY
517 new cases (lab-processed results only)
1 new death
70 total deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
289 new cases (includes at-home results)
58 total deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
366 new cases (includes at-home results)
337 active total (as of Monday)
37 deaths (per NYS Dept. of Health)
