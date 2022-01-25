Due to adjustments in how county health departments are collecting and reporting COVID-19 data, we will be shifting to publishing this data twice a week: Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Tuesday update will contain the latest data from over the weekend, while the Friday update will summarize the new cases and deaths from throughout the week.

CLINTON COUNTY

517 new cases (lab-processed results only)

1 new death

70 total deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

289 new cases (includes at-home results)

58 total deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

366 new cases (includes at-home results)

337 active total (as of Monday)

37 deaths (per NYS Dept. of Health)

