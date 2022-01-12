As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
511 active cases
11,449 lab-confirmed positive cases
123 suspect cases
63 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
882 active cases
56 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
873 active cases
33 deaths
