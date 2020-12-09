As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

101 active cases

618 lab-confirmed positive cases

513 lab-confirmed cases recovered

122 suspect cases

121 suspect cases recovered

65,806 number of tests administered

5 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

50 active cases

383 positive lab-tested cases

35,448 number of tests administered

16 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

119 active case

362 lab-tested positive cases

120 suspect cases

504 in isolation or quarantine

8 deaths

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you