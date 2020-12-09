As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
101 active cases
618 lab-confirmed positive cases
513 lab-confirmed cases recovered
122 suspect cases
121 suspect cases recovered
65,806 number of tests administered
5 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
50 active cases
383 positive lab-tested cases
35,448 number of tests administered
16 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
119 active case
362 lab-tested positive cases
120 suspect cases
504 in isolation or quarantine
8 deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.