As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
92 active cases
635 lab-confirmed positive cases
539 lab-confirmed cases recovered
122 suspect cases
121 suspect cases recovered
66,396 number of tests administered
5 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
58 active case
403 positive lab-tested cases
36,017 number of tests administered
16 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
143 active case
396 lab-tested positive cases
120 suspect cases
563 in isolation or quarantine
8 deaths
