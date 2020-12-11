As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

92 active cases

635 lab-confirmed positive cases

539 lab-confirmed cases recovered

122 suspect cases

121 suspect cases recovered

66,396 number of tests administered

5 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

58 active case

403 positive lab-tested cases

36,017 number of tests administered

16 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

143 active case

396 lab-tested positive cases

120 suspect cases

563 in isolation or quarantine

8 deaths

