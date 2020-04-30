As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

63 lab-confirmed positive cases

52 lab-confirmed cases recovered

41 suspect cases

40 suspect cases recovered

685 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

30 positive lab-tested cases

16 suspect cases

24 people have recovered

341 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

15 lab-tested positive cases

87 suspect cases

152 in isolation or quarantine

362 tests returned negative

0 deaths

Tags

Recommended for you