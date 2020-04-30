As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
63 lab-confirmed positive cases
52 lab-confirmed cases recovered
41 suspect cases
40 suspect cases recovered
685 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
30 positive lab-tested cases
16 suspect cases
24 people have recovered
341 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
15 lab-tested positive cases
87 suspect cases
152 in isolation or quarantine
362 tests returned negative
0 deaths
