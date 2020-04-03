As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
26 positive cases with one probable case
194 tests have come back negative
6 people considered recovered
0 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
11 total positive cases (Lab confirmed: 8; Suspect: 3)
16 people under mandatory
quarantine
20 people under precautionary
quarantine
Total tests processed: 95
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
8 positive cases
120 in isolation or quarantine
131 tests returned negative
0 deaths
