As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

26 positive cases with one probable case

194 tests have come back negative

6 people considered recovered

0 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

11 total positive cases (Lab confirmed: 8; Suspect: 3)

16 people under mandatory

quarantine

20 people under precautionary

quarantine

Total tests processed: 95

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

8 positive cases

120 in isolation or quarantine

131 tests returned negative

0 deaths

