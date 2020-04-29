As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

63 lab-confirmed positive cases

51 lab-confirmed cases recovered

41 suspect cases

40 suspect cases recovered

670 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

29 positive lab-tested cases

15 suspect cases

310 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

13 lab-tested positive cases

86 suspect cases

157 in isolation or quarantine

343 tests returned negative

0 deaths

