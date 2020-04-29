As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
63 lab-confirmed positive cases
51 lab-confirmed cases recovered
41 suspect cases
40 suspect cases recovered
670 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
29 positive lab-tested cases
15 suspect cases
310 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
13 lab-tested positive cases
86 suspect cases
157 in isolation or quarantine
343 tests returned negative
0 deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.