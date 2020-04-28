As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

63 lab-confirmed positive cases

44 lab-confirmed positives recovered

41 suspect cases

38 suspect cases recovered

640 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

27 positive lab-tested cases

15 suspect cases

23 people have recovered

299 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

13 lab-tested positive cases

84 suspect cases

159 in isolation or quarantine

327 tests returned negative

0 deaths

