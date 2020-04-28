As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
63 lab-confirmed positive cases
44 lab-confirmed positives recovered
41 suspect cases
38 suspect cases recovered
640 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
27 positive lab-tested cases
15 suspect cases
23 people have recovered
299 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
13 lab-tested positive cases
84 suspect cases
159 in isolation or quarantine
327 tests returned negative
0 deaths
