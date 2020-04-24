As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
57 lab-confirmed positive cases
42 lab-confirmed cases recovered
42 suspect cases
38 suspect cases recovered
548 number of tests administered
4 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
26 positive lab-tested cases
14 suspect cases
231 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
12 lab-tested positive cases
76 suspect cases
118 in isolation or quarantine
279 tests returned negative
0 deaths
