As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

57 lab-confirmed positive cases

42 lab-confirmed cases recovered

42 suspect cases

38 suspect cases recovered

548 number of tests administered

4 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

26 positive lab-tested cases

14 suspect cases

231 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

12 lab-tested positive cases

76 suspect cases

118 in isolation or quarantine

279 tests returned negative

0 deaths

