As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
47 positive cases
489 number of tests administered
3 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
18 positive lab-tested cases (3 new, all inmates)
14 suspect cases
15 people under mandatory quarantine
32 people under precautionary quarantine
20 people in isolation
197 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
12 lab-tested positive cases
60 suspect cases
134 in isolation or quarantine
229 tests returned negative
14 people have recovered
0 deaths
