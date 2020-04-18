As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

47 positive cases

489 number of tests administered

3 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

18 positive lab-tested cases (3 new, all inmates)

14 suspect cases

15 people under mandatory quarantine

32 people under precautionary quarantine

20 people in isolation

197 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

12 lab-tested positive cases

60 suspect cases

134 in isolation or quarantine

229 tests returned negative

14 people have recovered

0 deaths

