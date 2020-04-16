SWANZEY [mdash] Francine Ashley (Walker) LaFave, 80, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare in Keene, N.H. She was born on Feb. 4, 1940, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., daughter of Greer and Veronica (Bates) Walker. She was the wife of Kenneth A. LaFave. They were married on Nov. 25, 1…