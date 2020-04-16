As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
48 lab-confirmed positive cases
41 suspect cases
443 number of tests administered
3 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
15 positive lab-tested cases
14 suspect cases
9 people have recovered
16 people under mandatory quarantine
37 people under precautionary quarantine
19 people in isolation
187 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
12 lab-tested positive cases
54 suspect cases
138 in isolation or quarantine
212 tests returned negative
0 deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.