As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

48 lab-confirmed positive cases

41 suspect cases

443 number of tests administered

3 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

15 positive lab-tested cases

14 suspect cases

9 people have recovered

16 people under mandatory quarantine

37 people under precautionary quarantine

19 people in isolation

187 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

12 lab-tested positive cases

54 suspect cases

138 in isolation or quarantine

212 tests returned negative

0 deaths

Tags

Recommended for you