As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
49 lab-confirmed positive cases
42 suspect cases
451 number of tests administered
3 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
15 positive lab-tested cases
14 suspect cases
9 people have recovered
16 people under mandatory quarantine
36 people under precautionary quarantine
18 people in isolation
192 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
12 lab-tested positive cases
60 suspect cases
115 in quarantine
226 tests returned negative
0 deaths
