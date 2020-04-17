As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

49 lab-confirmed positive cases

42 suspect cases

451 number of tests administered

3 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

15 positive lab-tested cases

14 suspect cases

9 people have recovered

16 people under mandatory quarantine

36 people under precautionary quarantine

18 people in isolation

192 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

12 lab-tested positive cases

60 suspect cases

115 in quarantine

226 tests returned negative

0 deaths

