As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
48 positive lab-tested cases
25 people who have recovered
420 people who have been tested
3 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
15 positive lab-tested cases
14 suspect cases
18 people under mandatory
quarantine
40 people under precautionary
quarantine
19 people in isolation
178 people who have been tested
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
12 positive lab-tested cases
53 positive suspect cases
136 in isolation or quarantine
206 tests returned negative
0 deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.