As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

48 positive lab-tested cases

25 people who have recovered

420 people who have been tested

3 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

15 positive lab-tested cases

14 suspect cases

18 people under mandatory

quarantine

40 people under precautionary

quarantine

19 people in isolation

178 people who have been tested

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

12 positive lab-tested cases

53 positive suspect cases

136 in isolation or quarantine

206 tests returned negative

0 deaths

Tags

Recommended for you