As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

47 lab-tested positive cases

29 lab-tested patients recovered

41 suspect cases

20 suspect cases recovered

420 number of people tested

3 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

29 total positive cases (15

lab-confirmed, 14 suspect)

22 people under mandatory

quarantine

34 people under precautionary

quarantine

19 people under isolation (3 are

hospitalized, 3 are inmates)

8 people recovered

Test results: 172 total

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

12 lab-tested positive cases

4 lab-tested patients recovered

48 suspect cases

131 people quarantined

199 tests returned negative

0 deaths

