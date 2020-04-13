As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
47 lab-tested positive cases
29 lab-tested patients recovered
41 suspect cases
20 suspect cases recovered
420 number of people tested
3 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
29 total positive cases (15
lab-confirmed, 14 suspect)
22 people under mandatory
quarantine
34 people under precautionary
quarantine
19 people under isolation (3 are
hospitalized, 3 are inmates)
8 people recovered
Test results: 172 total
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
12 lab-tested positive cases
4 lab-tested patients recovered
48 suspect cases
131 people quarantined
199 tests returned negative
0 deaths
