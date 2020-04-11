As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
42 positive cases
346 people tested
5 people recovered
1 death
ESSEX COUNTY
21 total positive cases
(11 lab-tested, 10 suspected)
20 people under mandatory
quarantine
16 people under precautionary
quarantine
11 people under isolation
133 total persons tested
7 people recovered
0 deaths
Essex County Towns
The 11 lab confirmed positive cases have been reported in the following towns:
Crown Point: 1
Essex: 2
Keene: 1
Moriah: 2 (1 new)
North Elba: 4
Westport: 1
The 10 suspect COVID-19
cases have been reported in these towns:
Elizabethtown: 1
Moriah: 3 (1 new)
North Elba: 1
Ticonderoga: 4
Schroon Lake: 1 (new)
FRANKLIN COUNTY
42 positive cases (10 lab-tested, 32 suspected)
99 in isolation or quarantine
173 negative test results
0 deaths
FRANKLIN County Towns
Town numbers include lab-tested positive, suspect positive and
quarantined/isolated individuals:
Bombay: 2
Moira: 15
Dickinson: 8
Tupper Lake: 5
Fort Covington: 2
Westville: 6
Bangor: 7
Malone: 38
Brighton: 1
Harrietstown: 5
Franklin: 4
Bellmont: 2
Burke: 2
Chateaugay: 1
Constable: 1
Waverly: 0
Brandon: 0
Santa Clara: 0
Duane: 0
