As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

42 positive cases

346 people tested

5 people recovered

1 death

ESSEX COUNTY

21 total positive cases

(11 lab-tested, 10 suspected)

20 people under mandatory

quarantine

16 people under precautionary

quarantine

11 people under isolation

133 total persons tested

7 people recovered

0 deaths

Essex County Towns

The 11 lab confirmed positive cases have been reported in the following towns:

Crown Point: 1

Essex: 2

Keene: 1

Moriah: 2 (1 new)

North Elba: 4

Westport: 1

The 10 suspect COVID-19

cases have been reported in these towns:

Elizabethtown: 1

Moriah: 3 (1 new)

North Elba: 1

Ticonderoga: 4

Schroon Lake: 1 (new)

FRANKLIN COUNTY

42 positive cases (10 lab-tested, 32 suspected)

99 in isolation or quarantine

173 negative test results

0 deaths

FRANKLIN County Towns

Town numbers include lab-tested positive, suspect positive and

quarantined/isolated individuals:

Bombay: 2

Moira: 15

Dickinson: 8

Tupper Lake: 5

Fort Covington: 2

Westville: 6

Bangor: 7

Malone: 38

Brighton: 1

Harrietstown: 5

Franklin: 4

Bellmont: 2

Burke: 2

Chateaugay: 1

Constable: 1

Waverly: 0

Brandon: 0

Santa Clara: 0

Duane: 0

