As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
39 lab-confirmed cases
321 people tested
15 people recovered
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
9 positive cases
28 suspect cases
113 in isolation or quarantine
0 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
18 total positive cases (10 lab-tested, 8 suspect)
18 people under mandatory
quarantine
13 people under precautionary
quarantine
Test results: 118 total (10 positive)
0 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY TOWNS
The 10 lab confirmed positive cases have been reported in the following towns:
Crown Point: 1
Essex: 2
Keene: 1
Moriah: 1
North Elba: 4 (1 new)
Westport: 1
The 8 suspect COVID-19 cases have been reported in these towns:
Elizabethtown: 1
Moriah: 2
North Elba: 1
Ticonderoga: 4 (1 new)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.