As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

39 lab-confirmed cases

321 people tested

15 people recovered

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

9 positive cases

28 suspect cases

113 in isolation or quarantine

0 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

18 total positive cases (10 lab-tested, 8 suspect)

18 people under mandatory

quarantine

13 people under precautionary

quarantine

Test results: 118 total (10 positive)

0 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY TOWNS

The 10 lab confirmed positive cases have been reported in the following towns:

Crown Point: 1

Essex: 2

Keene: 1

Moriah: 1

North Elba: 4 (1 new)

Westport: 1

The 8 suspect COVID-19 cases have been reported in these towns:

Elizabethtown: 1

Moriah: 2

North Elba: 1

Ticonderoga: 4 (1 new)

