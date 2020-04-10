As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

40 positive cases

346 number of persons tested

0 deaths

0RANKLIN COUNTY

10 positive cases

28 suspected cases

93 in isolation or quarantine

165 negative test results received

0 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

21 total positive cases (11 lab-tested, 10 suspect)

20 people under mandatory

quarantine

16 people under precautionary

quarantine

Test results: 133 total

0 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY TOWNS

The 11 lab confirmed positive cases have been reported in the following towns:

Crown Point: 1

Essex: 2

Keene: 1

Moriah: 2 (1 new)

North Elba: 4

Westport: 1

The 10 suspect COVID-19 cases have been reported in these towns:

Elizabethtown: 1

Moriah: 3 (1 new)

North Elba: 1

Ticonderoga: 4

Schroon Lake: 1 (new)

Tags

Recommended for you