As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
40 positive cases
346 number of persons tested
0 deaths
0RANKLIN COUNTY
10 positive cases
28 suspected cases
93 in isolation or quarantine
165 negative test results received
0 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
21 total positive cases (11 lab-tested, 10 suspect)
20 people under mandatory
quarantine
16 people under precautionary
quarantine
Test results: 133 total
0 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY TOWNS
The 11 lab confirmed positive cases have been reported in the following towns:
Crown Point: 1
Essex: 2
Keene: 1
Moriah: 2 (1 new)
North Elba: 4
Westport: 1
The 10 suspect COVID-19 cases have been reported in these towns:
Elizabethtown: 1
Moriah: 3 (1 new)
North Elba: 1
Ticonderoga: 4
Schroon Lake: 1 (new)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.