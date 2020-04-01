As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
20 positive cases, including one inmate at the Clinton
Correctional Facility
160 tests have come back negative
ESSEX COUNTY
7 positive cases under
mandatory isolation
6 people under mandatory
quarantine
34 people under precautionary quarantine
Test results: 85 total (7 positive)
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
8 positive cases
67 in isolation or quarantine
111 tests have come back negative
0 deaths
