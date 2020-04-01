As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

20 positive cases, including one inmate at the Clinton

Correctional Facility

160 tests have come back negative

ESSEX COUNTY

7 positive cases under

mandatory isolation

6 people under mandatory

quarantine

34 people under precautionary quarantine

Test results: 85 total (7 positive)

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

8 positive cases

67 in isolation or quarantine

111 tests have come back negative

0 deaths

Tags

Recommended for you