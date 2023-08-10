PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County’s sales tax revenues are continuing on an upward trend for 2023, with the county seeing an increase every month so far.
At the county’s finance meeting Aug. 2, Deputy Treasurer Rebecca Murphy said for July specifically, sales tax revenues are up about 8% from this time last year.
“It didn’t change much from when we met on July 18,” Murphy told the legislature.
According to Clinton County’s sales tax receipts, that 8% increase correlates to $24,931,120 in revenues through July. For comparison, last July’s revenues came in at $23,138,525.
Additionally, July 2023’s numbers are $5,993,272 above what the county had projected.
OCCUPANCY TAX
Murphy also reported that the occupancy tax in the county came in slightly lower than it was at this point in the year.
“So currently where we stand after the second quarter, we’re at $380,469. Comparing to last year, we were at $381,505 — down about $1,000,” Murphy said.
“I did a little bit of analysis and it looks like we are missing a few private rentals so I will be reaching out to them. I typically do at the end of the month.”
County administrator Michael Zurlo said that’s the first time in many cycles he has seen that.
“There’s one rental, in particular, I think it’s like a bed and breakfast that I reached out to them first quarter, they said they were gonna send it in ... So I haven’t seen that one or second quarter, so that’s gonna bump that up,” Murphy said.
“I did look at Airbnbs comparing ‘22 to ‘23 and that’s up about $4,800 or 11% from last year.”
