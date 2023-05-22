PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County has received its first official sales tax revenue update from the state this year and numbers continue to be on a positive track.
“Projected revenue is up 30.4% and year over year actual, we are up 8%,” County Treasurer Kimberly Davis told the legislature at their last finance meeting.
“These are as accurate numbers as we’re going to get.”
‘THIS IS VERY GOOD’
County Administrator Michael Zurlo said the next several reports will continue to be based on estimates again, which don’t have the same accuracy as the state’s.
The next official report will be released in October, Davis said.
Legislator Calvin Castine (R-Area 1, Champlain) had asked Davis if this year’s increase was a normal amount.
“Well, it’s 8% higher than what we were at last year and last year we were higher than where we were the year before, and so this is very good,” Davis clarified.
BORDER HOPES
Castine said hopefully with the border opened up this year, they continue to see the numbers do well.
Davis then also shared an updated look at the county’s occupancy tax revenues.
“First quarter over the same first quarter as last year — up 11%,” she said.
“Looking at the numbers, going back two years even prior, that number should just jump out at you. It’s getting that time of year where this is a very good indication of where this year is gonna go.”
