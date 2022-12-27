PLATTSBURGH — In celebration of long-time public servant Joe Musso’s retirement, the Clinton County Legislature has dedicated a resolution just to him.
Musso had officially retired on Oct. 31, after 33 years of service with the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) Inc. At the time of his retirement, Musso was the president of CSEA Local 884 (the employees union), which he helped charter in 2000.
PASSIONATE EXCHANGES
Throughout his tenure, he was responsible for negotiating eight CSEA contracts at Clinton County, all while advocating for thousands of employees.
Musso was officially presented and surprised with the resolution by County Administrator Michael Zurlo at the county’s last regular session meeting on Dec. 14.
Zurlo read the entirety of the resolution to the legislators and those in the audience, which, a one point, received some laughs.
“... and whereas, Mr. Musso always had an excellent working relationship with county administration,” Zurlo read in jest, referencing Musso’s many passionate, and often heated exchanges with the county while negotiating on behalf of the union employees.
Among other accomplishments listed in the resolution were Musso’s early graduation of CSEA’s leadership education and development program in the 1980s, being elected president of CSEA units 6450 and 6466 in 1989 and leading the sponsorship of the Plattsburgh Little League Team during periods from 1998 through 2021.
Musso, who was joined by several friends and family at the meeting, was surprised when he received the resolution.
“It’s an honor, it’s a privilege to receive this … I was lucky enough to represent several thousands of Clinton County employees in 33 years, without whom, I would not have the privilege of standing here,” Musso said during his speech.
“You all have represented people in the endeavors you are in, whatever you’ve done, you’ve represented people and you know how important it is to be a representative of someone else and put their needs above yours at all times. If you do not put their needs above yours, we’re not a good leader in my opinion. I know Mr. (Legislative Chairman Mark) Henry agrees with me, he served the public for many years. So many others of you have as well,” he continued.
“I thank you very much. To my friends, to my family, to my colleagues, thank you, appreciate it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.