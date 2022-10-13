PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County legislators have agreed to enter into negotiations for a sale of its nursing home with a Westchester County operation.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, legislators unanimously agreed to work with Personal Healthcare of Tarrytown on getting a deal finalized.
The company owns multiple skilled nursing homes and other facilities, including the Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Bushey Boulevard in the City of Plattsburgh, not far from the County Nursing Home.
AMONG THREE PROPOSALS
Personal Healthcare was selected among three proposals to purchase the nursing home that legislators received after they opted to sell the facility this past summer.
The county said the decision to sell was not a financial one, but a matter of staffing.
The nursing home has space for 80 residents, but had only 52 this past summer, leaving almost 30 beds empty.
The facility was hampered by lack of staff with more than 50 full and part-time spots vacant at times, which prevented them from taking in more patients.
STAFFING SITUATION
Teresa Creedon, corporate administrator for Personal Healthcare, said retaining staff at the nursing home, as well as hiring more, will be a priority for them moving forward.
“The most important thing is that every employee in our organization is truly valued — each position is critically equal to the other one for the success of the organization,” Creedon told the legislature.
“I think that message is going to be received (and) delivered loud and clear.”
County Administrator Michael Zurlo explained that the county will now negotiate a final sale price and other terms with Personal Healthcare, a process which could take several weeks.
“We are doing our due diligence to ensure that the transition will be as seamless as possible for the residents, the staff and the people of the county,” Zurlo said.
HAS ‘EXCELLENT REPUTATION’
Details of the sale will become public once a deal is completed and approved by the state Department of Health.
Joe Musso, president of the Civil Service Employees Association Local 884 (the employees union), said he’s heard that Personal Healthcare has “an excellent reputation” with the Department of Health.
“So it will probably go smoother than most transitions of this nature,” he added.
Creedon said during this transition period, the company will focus on maintaining transparency and communication with everyone involved.
“We’ll have plenty of meet and greets with the staff and families and residents just to let them know who we are and make them feel comfortable, because obviously, with any changes, there’s a fear of the unknown,” Creedon said.
“We want to make sure it’s very comfortable for them, because we’re just the same as everybody else. I think with our transitions, what we’ll do is we’ll be present and we will communicate and ... we want to make sure the staff has the same expectations as us. I think communication is going to be very critical.”
LEGISLATOR CONFIDENT
Personal Healthcare was selected by a legislature subcommittee that reviewed the three proposals. The full legislature approved the recommendation following a closed meeting Wednesday night.
“The Legislature is pleased to have selected Personal Healthcare with its many years of experience to continue the quality of care to our community,” Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
The county described Personal Healthcare as “a community-based healthcare organization focused on providing the highest level of quality care to their residents and striving to enhance their resident’s individualized physical, spiritual and psychosocial wellbeing.”
“I am confident that Personal Healthcare will present values that are consistent with the Clinton County Nursing Home regarding quality patient care and services to those in need and to continue being a quality employer for the local community,” Francis Peryea (R-Area 2, Altona), chairman of the Human Services Committee, said.
‘HONOR AND PRIVILEGE’
The company is fully-owned and managed by founding partners who have more than 50-years of combined nursing home management and leadership experience. They own and operate 21 skilled nursing homes, two assisted living facilities, two licensed adult day care programs and two outpatient rehabilitation clinics.
Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is one of those outpatient clinics.
“It’s our honor and privilege to have the opportunity to continue the tradition of caring that has been such an integral part of the Clinton County community for so many years,” Jay Walden, president of Personal Healthcare, said.
“We look forward to our continued growth in the county and working together through meaningful relationships with the current residents, families, staff and local community to ensure the highest level of quality care and customer satisfaction. We will work closely together with the facility workforce, leadership and County Legislature to ensure a smooth transition of operations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.