PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature has awarded $80,000 in Tobacco Settlement Funding to 13 local organizations and entities.
“We’re always choosing who gets money and who doesn’t or we try to give everybody a little or whatever,” Legislature Chairman Mark Henry said during their last Finance Committee meeting May 3.
“Every year, we’re faced with really good requests.”
During their meeting, the legislature reviewed several applications for about an hour before eventually deciding to award the following:
• American Legion Post 1619: $8,000 toward construction of a press box and concession stand
• Town of Schuyler Falls: $8,000 toward a splash pad
• Champlain Valley Quilters’ Guild: $4,000 toward Quilt Show Expenses
• Chazy Lions Club: $4,500 toward activity and coloring books
• Cornell Cooperative Extension: $8,000 toward creation of a Media Maker Space
• Town of Mooers: $8,000 toward installation of sidewalks
• Ladies of Liberty US Ltd.: $4,000 toward various firearm training materials
• Health Workforce Collaborative: $4,000 toward the healthcare worker initiative
• Disabled American Veterans Chapter 179: $10,000 toward a transport van
• North Country Health and Wellness, Inc.: $5,000 toward costs for a delivery vehicle
• PinkHeals Northern NY Chapter: $5,000 toward cancer victims care treatment
• Healing Grace: $7,500 toward pregnancy loss program support
• Strand Center for the Arts: $4,000 toward the Global War on Terrorism Veterans Project.
A policy for how these funds were expensed was established in a 2014 county resolution. In that resolution, it was stated that the funds would go toward “community-related projects.”
Part of that policy was amended by further resolutions in 2016 and 2017 to establish an annual round of applications for tobacco settlement funding in April of each year.
