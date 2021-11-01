PLATTSBURGH — Health agencies in the tri-county area reported about 280 new cases from Friday to Monday.
The Clinton County Health Department posted 123, along with an active total of 206. An additional 391 residents were in precautionary quarantine.
The Essex County Health Department said 83 new cases had been detected, with 124 residents in isolation.
Franklin County Public Health reported that 76 residents had tested positive since Thursday. Of 119 active cases, two were among Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmates. A total of 293 residents were in either isolation or quarantine.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services said there were two new cases in Akwesasne's southern portion over the weekend, and six positives under the tribe's jurisdiction.
"Two family members and friends are still dealing with complications due to COVID-19 and remain under the hospital’s care until released," a press release said.
"Please extend them your warmest thoughts and prayers for a safe recovery."
REGIONAL STATS
According to state-posted figures up-to-date as of Sunday, the seven-county North Country region had the highest number of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average, at 44.8.
The region placed second for positivity rate over a
seven-day rolling average, at 5.1%. Both those figures were more than double the statewide numbers.
As of Sunday, the North Country had 72 hospitalized COVID patients, 16 of whom were in the intensive care unit.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said there were eight COVID patients in the Plattsburgh facility Monday, none of whom were in the ICU
GET TESTED, VACCINATED
Testing is available throughout the tri-county area.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
All residents age 12 or older are currently eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Information on where to get vaccinated is available at vaccines.gov and listed on page A2.
