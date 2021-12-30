PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments were monitoring more than 900 active COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Four coronavirus-related deaths were reported since Tuesday, two in Clinton County, one in Essex County and one in Franklin County.
Essex County Health Department Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said her county’s fatality was a Ticonderoga Elderwood nursing home resident who passed away due to complications from their illness and underlying conditions.
The deaths bring the totals in each county to 60 in Clinton, 53 in Essex and 30 in Franklin.
BY THE NUMBERS
Over Wednesday and Thursday, the Clinton County Health Department posted a total of 208 new COVID cases. The agency had placed 435 people in isolation and an additional 451 in quarantine.
During those two days, Franklin County Public Health said 102 new cases had emerged. Of 234 residents in isolation, two were Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmates.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services shared a collective 52 new cases and 86 active cases. Two tribal members remained hospitalized but were no longer considered active cases, and an additional 33 were in quarantine.
ECHD’s last update of the year on Wednesday noted 46 new cases and an active total of 240.
NEW TESTING SITE
Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane said in Thursday update that the new state-run COVID testing site launched at the former Nickels Redemption Center, 201 West Main St. in Malone, was “efficient, easily accessible and free of charge.”
“I schedule an appointment today which took about three minutes, and another 15 minutes upon my arrival to the site for a PCR test,” she said.
“Starting next week, the site will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.”
Register for an appointment at the site at tinyurl.com/2p89juvz.
You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
GET VACCINATED
All New Yorkers age 5 or older are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Resources on where to go and where to pre-register are listed on page A7.
You can also go to vaccinefinder.org/search/ to find clinics and locations by zip code and preferred vaccine, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
