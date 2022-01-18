PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county health departments reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related fatality over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.
The decedent was a Clinton County resident, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic to 65.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Clinton County Health Department, which only posts lab-processed cases, said 622 had emerged over the three-day period from Saturday through Monday.
Updates provided by the Essex County Health Department and Franklin County Public Health include positive at-home test results reported to the agencies.
ECHD saw 154, while FCPH posted 284, noting that 118 were from at-home tests.
As of Tuesday, FCPH was monitoring 852 active positive cases. Thirty-four were among the county’s inmate population: six at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, 14 at Franklin Correctional, 13 at Upstate Correctional and one at Franklin County Jail.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported 29 new cases, many of which were self-reported and most of whom had completed their five-day isolation period. That left 13 active cases Tuesday.
The tribe reminded residents who complete their isolation periods to continue wearing masks around others for an additional five days.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
Health officials have repeatedly said that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is one of the best ways to prevent hospitalization and death due to the virus.
Testing resources are also available. The state operates two free COVID-19 testing sites in the tri-county area.
The community site at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Adirondack Hall, 51 Sanborn Ave., runs weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule your appointment at tinyurl.com/5n8ubub4.
Additionally, a site at the former Nickels Redemption Center, 201 West Main St. in Malone, runs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Register for an appointment at tinyurl.com/2p89juvz.
You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
Go to covidtests.gov to order four free at-home COVID tests from the federal government. There is a limit of one order per residential address.
