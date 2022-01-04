PLATTSBURGH — As local health departments reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases since last week, Clinton and Essex counties and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe posted their highest active case totals since the start of the pandemic.
On Monday, the Clinton County Health Department said 559 residents were in isolation, the Essex County Health Department was monitoring 386 cases and the tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services shared that 119 members were positive.
CCHD Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn and ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh confirmed these were the highest active totals their counties had seen, though Whitmarsh added a cautionary note.
“Keep in mind there are more ‘active’ cases right now that have not yet been reached by us to receive their isolation orders,” she said. “So this number is likely an undercount.”
ONE NEW DEATH
ECHD and CCHD shared their last 2021 COVID updates on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
By Monday, 441 new cases had emerged in Clinton County, and 485 had been detected in Essex County.
The unprecedented number of new cases drove ECHD to announce that it expects to shift to a self-serve isolation and quarantine process this week.
CCHD also reported one new coronavirus-related death, bringing the fatality total since the pandemic began to 61.
Also on Monday, 368 Clinton County residents were in precautionary quarantine.
INMATES, HOSPITALIZATIONS
From Friday through Monday, Franklin County Public Health reported 179 new cases, and the tribe said 46 new cases had been detected in Akwesasne’s southern portion.
Of 249 active cases in Franklin County, four were Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmates.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe noted that three of its members were hospitalized, though two were no longer considered active cases due to the amount of time they had spent in the hospital.
The tribe did not have an update on 33 individuals in precautionary quarantine.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said, as of Monday, the Plattsburgh facility had 17 COVID-19 patients in-house, five of whom were in the intensive care unit.
SUNY TESTING SITES
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that 10 new COVID testing sites will open at SUNY campuses statewide this week, including at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Heather Haskins, the college’s executive director of strategic communications and marketing, clarified that SUNY Plattsburgh itself would not be doing the testing, and that the state will be using space at the college.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the exact locations and hours of the SUNY testing sites will be announced as the program develops.
A state Department of Health spokesperson said the new sites will offer PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID tests that will be provided at no cost. Insurance will be billed where appropriate, and uninsured individuals will not be turned away, she noted.
The state has also opened a free COVID testing site at the former Nickels Redemption Center, 201 West Main St. in Malone, that runs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Register for an appointment at tinyurl.com/2p89juvz.
You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
GET VACCINATED
All New Yorkers age 5 or older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Booster doses are authorized for anyone 16 or older who completed the Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago, and anyone 18 or older who completed the Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago or received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have final word on whether to allow boosters for that population and is expected to make a ruling later this week, the Associated Press reported.
