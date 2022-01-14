PLATTSBURGH — A combined 500 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths were reported in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties Friday.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe additionally reported 12 cases.
Essex County reported the two deaths, both of which were unvaccinated and were hospitalized with severe illness before passing. One was 55, the other was 60, the Essex County Health Department said.
The two deaths raise the virus death toll in the county to 58.
Two other deaths in Essex County were reported earlier in the week. Both were vaccinated but did not receive booster doses.
Here’s the breakdown on the COVID-19 cases reported Friday:
• 259 cases were reported in Clinton County
• 156 were reported in Franklin County
• 85 were reported in Essex County
The Franklin County Health Department noted there were 853 current positive cases within the county. The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe said there was 24 active cases, while data on current active cases in Clinton and Essex counties were not available Thursday.
Changes to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s contact tracing process are now in effect, the tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services said.
“With the large number of cases due to the more contagious omicron variant, healthcare systems and the contact tracing process has become overwhelmed across the region and state,” the EOC said Thursday.
The tribe will be implementing what it is calling an “honor system” to allow residents to self-report positive test results and notify others who may have been exposed.
“It is highly important that you self-report a positive result from a home test kit and to please stay home if you test positive to prevent community spread,” the EOC said.
The tribe said residents can self report cases to St. Lawrence County Public Health, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe contact tracers or Franklin Count Public Health.
Testing Clinics
A number of vaccine clinics are scheduled in the region:
In Clinton County: Jan 20, starting at 10 a.m. at Clinton Community College Gymnasium for first and second doses and boosters. Registration: clintonhealth.org/covid19vaccine
Additional date at CCC gym is scheduled for Jan. 22 starting at 10 a.m.
In Franklin County: Jan. 20 at St. Andre Outreach Center in Malone from 3 to 6 p.m. for Moderna first doses and boosters. Ages 18 and up. Registration: bit.ly/3KbhK6W
In Essex County: Jan. 24 at Essex County Health Department in Elizabethtown. Clinics every Monday and Wednesday in January with a booster-only clinic on Jan 27.
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe: Walk-in pediatric Pfizer clinic for children 5 to 11 at main campus on 404 State Route 37 Tuesdays 3 to 5 p.m. Appointments preferred. Call ahead at (518) 358-3142.
