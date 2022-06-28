MALONE — Franklin and Clinton counties have local candidates in today’s Primary Election, while Essex County has only statewide nominees.
The primary is from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today at all town and city polls.
New York will hold another primary Aug. 23 for state Senate and U.S. House races. The primary election for those offices was delayed because of a legal fight over Democrats’ efforts to gerrymander new political district maps.
POLLING SITES
There will be four polling sites that will not be open today in Clinton County.
Polling sites that will be closed include the Rouses Point Civic Center (Champlain), West Chazy Hall (Chazy), Cannons Corner (Mooers) and Cadyville Rec Park (Plattsburgh). Voters who normally vote at those locations can vote at the main site in their town.
In the City of Plattsburgh Common Council Ward 4 contest, incumbent Jennifer Tallon is facing off against Hillary Trombley in the Democrat primary.
Trombley is a sales professional who promised transparency and trust if elected, while Tallon, an account-clerk typist for Clinton County at Plattsburgh International Airport, said she believes residents and business owners feel their concerns are not being heard and she’d like to change that.
In Franklin County, the Republican primary for sheriff has incumbent Kevin Mulverhill facing challenger Jay Cook.
Cook, of Burke, is a retired New York State Police sergeant and a special patrol officer with the Sheriff’s Department assigned to Chateaugay Central School.
Cook was the trooper who shot and captured inmate David Sweat during the June 2015 prison escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.
Mulverhill, of Malone, is seeking his fourth term as sheriff. He was first elected sheriff in 2010, following his retirement as a sergeant from the State Police.
For Franklin County Legislator (District 6), there’s a Republican primary with incumbent Paul Maroun up against contender Ned Sparks. That primary covers the towns of Tupper Lake, Brighton, and Santa Clara.
Maroun, who is also Tupper Lake village mayor, has been a county legislator for 35 years. Sparks is the maintenance director at Ivy Terrace, a public housing complex operated by the Tupper Lake Housing Authority.
GOVERNOR RACES
The statewide primaries are for governor and lieutenant governor on the Democrat line and governor only on the Republican line.
In the Democrat primary, incumbent Kathy Hochul is against Thomas Suozzi and Jumaane Williams for governor and incumbent Antonio Delgado faces Diana Reyna and Ana Marie Archita for lieutenant governor.
For the Republican primary for governor, Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin are on their party’s ballot.
