PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported more than 900 new cases and four coronavirus-related deaths from Tuesday through Thursday.
Two of the decedents resided in Franklin County, and one each in Clinton and Essex counties.
Essex County Health Department Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said her county’s resident was in their 30s and had pre-existing health conditions making them more vulnerable to severe illness.
“They were vaccinated but not boosted,” she added.
The COVID-19 death tolls in each county are now 33 in Franklin County, 62 in Clinton County and 54 in Essex County.
UNPRECEDENTED SURGE
On Thursday, the Clinton County Health Department posted an active case total of 691, the highest since the start of the pandemic.
Over the three-day period following Monday, the agency posted 389 new cases, more than 200 of which were reported on Thursday alone in what was described as an
unprecedented surge of new cases.
In a Facebook post, CCHD said it was working to get through cases as quickly as possible, and advised patience from those who had tested positive and were awaiting calls from a case investigator.
“A case investigator from CCHD or (New York State) will be in touch with you soon,” CCHD said. “Please be prepared to answer their call.”
In the meantime, residents should separate themselves from household members and notify close contacts of their exposure.
“NYS Contact Tracing will issue an SMS message alerting you of your positive result — that message will instruct you on how to enter information for your close contacts,” CCHD said. “Please complete this step to expedite the case investigation.”
The agency noted that 367 residents were in precautionary quarantine.
BY THE NUMBERS
ECHD reported 345 new cases from Tuesday through Thursday. The number of active cases was not available.
Franklin County Public Health shared a collective 217 new cases. On Thursday, the agency was monitoring 343 active cases, four of whom were inmates: three at Bare Hill Correctional Facility and one at Upstate Correctional Facility.
A total of 643 residents were in either isolation or quarantine.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe posted 17 new cases and an active total of 64. An additional 34 members were in quarantine.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said, as of Thursday, there were 21 COVID-positive patients in the Plattsburgh facility, seven of whom were in the intensive care unit.
SHORTENED ISOLATION, QUARANTINE
Both CCHD and ECHD announced that they were aligning their isolation and quarantine guidance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated recommendations. Those are as follows:
For isolation:
• Isolate for five days, where day zero is the day of symptom onset or (if asymptomatic) the day of collection of the first positive specimen.
- If asymptomatic at the end of five days, or if symptoms are resolving, isolation ends and the individual should wear a well-fitting mask while around others for an additional five days.
- Individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, or who are unable to wear a well-fitting mask for five days after a five-day isolation, should continue to follow standard (i.e., not shortened) isolation guidance.
For quarantine:
• If exposed to COVID-19, quarantine as follows, where day zero is the last date of exposure:
- If fully vaccinated and boosted (with the booster at least two weeks before the first date of exposure) or not yet eligible for a booster, no quarantine is required, but these individuals should wear a well-fitting mask while around others for 10 days after the last date of exposure. If possible, test at day five with a nucleic acid amplification (NAAT) test, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or antigen test.
- If not fully vaccinated, or fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster but not yet boosted, quarantine for five days and wear a well-fitting mask while around others for an additional five days.
- If symptoms appear, quarantine and seek testing. In this situation, quarantine would end when the test is negative. If testing is not done, isolate according to the guidance above.
SELF-SERVE OPTION LAUNCHED
ECHD had announced Monday its shift to a “self-serve” isolation and quarantine option for Essex County residents.
That has now been launched and is available at tinyurl.com/ymuazet6
ECHD Director of Public Health Linda Beers explained that her agency is prioritizing case investigations for the most vulnerable, including school-aged children.
The self-serve process, which allows residents to access isolation and quarantine orders from ECHD’s website, allows for the improvement of timeliness in both case investigation and contact tracing, she added.
FOUR OPTIONS
The four self-service options are as follows, according to an ECHD press release:
• Individuals testing positive using an at-home test can report their self-test and will automatically receive an isolation e-mail.
• Those notified from their health care provider, pharmacy or other testing site that they tested positive for COVID-19 can submit an isolation request form; no need to report the result to the health department.
• Anyone who has been notified that they were exposed to COVID-19 can submit a quarantine request form if they are not otherwise exempt.
• Those needing isolation release documentation can also use the website and attest to meeting release criteria using the “I Need an Isolation Release” tab and get an immediate release e-mail.
ECHD added that, regardless of vaccination status, everyone exposed to COVID should monitor themselves for symptoms 10 days from the day of exposure, adhere to all prevention measures, immediately self-isolate and, if symptoms develop, seek testing.
GET VACCINATED
The agency urged all residents to continue to take the precautions of wearing a mask in public, washing their hands, staying home when sick, getting tested if ill or exposed, and getting vaccinated and boosted.
