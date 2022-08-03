PLATTSBURGH — After a brief rise in COVID-19 cases locally, numbers have begun to fall once again.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties also saw their COVID-19 community spread levels drop back down to “low” last Thursday.
COUNTIES
Compared to the prior seven-day period, local health departments collectively reported a decrease of 31 cases.
From July 24 to July 30, Clinton County Health Department reported 100 new cases; all of which were lab-processed cases only.
Essex County Health Department, which transitioned to a monthly update in early July, reported 270 cases from July 11 to July 31 — an estimated 90 new cases a week.
Franklin County Health Department reported 126 new cases from July 26 to Aug. 1. As of Tuesday afternoon, 38 of those cases remained active.
Unlike CCHD’s case total, ECHD and FCHD’s include at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
POSITIVITY RATES
As of Wednesday, New York State Department of Health data showed the North Country region had a daily positive rate of 6.9%, and a seven-day rolling average of 8.0%.
Both of those percentages are lower than the state’s daily positivity rate of 9.3%, and seven-day rolling average of 8.7%.
The state also reported that the North Country had 9.8 new cases per 100,000 Wednesday, and 14.9 per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average.
TESTING, VACCINES
The CDC continues to recommend those in all community levels — low, medium or high — to “stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines” and “get tested if you have symptoms.”
