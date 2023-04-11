PLATTSBURGH — A year from now, the North Country will have experienced one of the most interesting phenomenon to take place in the United States: a solar eclipse.
On April 8, 2024, a large portion of the country will be in darkness for a few minutes over the course of the day. Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor, Michael Cashman, is in the midst of prepping.
“We are now just under one year away from a total solar eclipse, and it will be directly over Plattsburgh,” Cashman said.
NO.CO. IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY
The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) is also taking plenty of measures to get ready. Jane Hooper, the communications manager, Jasen Lawrence, the director of digital strategy and Michelle Clement, the director of marketing, along with the rest of ROOST want this day to be one to remember.
“Solar eclipses happen with some degree of frequency, but it’s not normal to have such a huge portion of the entire country, southwest to northeast, be in the path of totality,” Hooper said.
Lawrence said it’ll be approximately 90 years until an event like this will happen again.
“Also, I think it’s been a really long time since it’s been here… like 1,000 years,” Lawrence said.
TOURISM OPPORTUNITIES
Clement mentioned the eclipse is supposed to occur in the mid-afternoon within the region, and it’ll only last for a few minutes, but the eclipse will be a sight to behold.
Most people are probably just taking notice of the event now, but community officials in Plattsburgh have been planning for a long while. The town of Plattsburgh website has even had a countdown going for the eclipse for years.
“We’ve been calling on our community for the past several years to start programming around this,” Cashman said.
“In particular, what we’re doing is we’re trying to call attention to our outside visitors that this is a great location to come and view it.”
As well, since April 8, 2024 will be on a Monday, Cashman said this is a great opportunity for people to make this a long weekend, exploring all Plattsburgh has to offer, along with the many other regional activities.
“We’re uniquely positioned, particularly in the Town of Plattsburgh, because we have over 1,000 hotel rooms,” Cashman said.
“There’s lots of opportunities for tourism.”
LODGING, EATERIES
He is also working on how to make this event as special as possible for those in Plattsburgh.
“We’re calling upon all the entities of the community to lean in, in their own way,” Cashman said.
For example, he’s hoping restaurants in the area may formulate a special menu in light of the eclipse, and he’s encouraging the hotels to give discounts on that weekend.
As well, he also emphasized providing opportunities for folks who live in the North Country to participate in their community for this monumental event.
“The town in particular will host viewing parties in some of our parks next year,” he said.
“The idea is to bring your blanket, bring your picnic, come join the community and view the natural occurrence together.”
He highlights the parks as they’re the perfect viewing place, with minimal coverage by trees or other buildings and the town of Plattsburgh parks program is one of the notable amenities of the town.
“We’re actually investing a lot of money in our parks program,” he said.
“Over the last couple years, for example, we invested significant money updating our playground equipment,” he said.
ROOST WEBSITE
ROOST has also created a website for the eclipse, 2024-eclipse.com, where you can find a plethora of information. They’ve also taken the initiative of creating a task force in preparation.
They have developed the website so anyone can understand the science behind the eclipse, in a more approachable way.
“Beyond that, it’s understanding the areas that you could view the eclipse and what the conditions may be like,” Lawrence said.
“The Adirondacks are a great place to watch the eclipse,” he said.
As well, ROOST hopes to provide logistics for tourism in terms of what types of resources are available, how visitors can get here, what visitors can do in the area and more.
However, ROOST is also keeping safety precautions in mind. For instance, Lawrence mentioned if people want to watch the eclipse from the top of Mount Marcy and aren’t from the area, they probably don’t know there will still be snow on the peak in April. As well, to participate, protective eyewear is essential to view the eclipse.
“There’s an education part; we want to make sure folks have a good experience if they do come here,” Lawrence said.
The third piece is taking into account travel concerns. He noted during the 2017 eclipse, rural areas in the west had unexpected, statewide traffic jams.
“We want to sort of mitigate and help locals understand it’s probably going to be busy and work with local agencies so that they’re all prepared for something like that,” he said.
BIG OPPORTUNITY
Furthermore, April tends to be a part of the off-season for the Adirondacks, Hooper said. ROOST’s goal is to get in contact with companies and see if they may have different plans to accommodate for the eclipse.
Right now, they’re in the process of compiling a list of places to go that wouldn’t normally be open, but it’s not quite finalized yet.
However, “the Adirondack Sky Center in Tupper Lake, for example, is really taking a lead on putting together some programming,” Clement said.
SUNY Plattsburgh’s Planetarium is also planning to hold activities leading up to the eclipse, and on the day of, Cashman noted.
“The biggest opportunity is something we don’t need to invest a lot in; it’ll be right in the sky. All you have to do is look up and wear the safety glasses,” Cashman said.
“Be in Plattsburgh on the day of. We encourage people to put the date in their calendar… encourage people to start making some of those soft tentative plans now,” he said.
On May 10, ROOST will be holding a virtual public meeting to address any questions or concerns for people within the North Country and Adirondacks, which you can register for online. Of course, you can also look to their website for more information geared toward seeing the eclipse in the Adirondacks.
For more information specifically regarding Plattsburgh and the solar eclipse, Cashman said the best source to go to is the Town of Plattsburgh website, which they will be continuing to update as the eclipse nears.
